Sources: Jarrail Jackson being tabbed new head coach at Texas College

Jackson is a former Oklahoma standout who has coached various stops

Texas College has its new football coach.

Multiple sources on Friday told FootballScoop that Texas College is finalizing a deal to make Jarrail Jackson the Steers' head coach.

A former Oklahoma standout who has been at staff at multiple college programs, including a lengthy stint tutoring the wideouts at Dartmouth and also in a player relations role for Mike Leach at Washington State, Jackson also had been tabbed three years ago by his former coach, Bob Stoops, for a role in the XFL.

Jackson was the Dallas Renegades' wideouts coach under Stoops in the league's brief return. He's also coached at Football University and at the junior college level, most recently at Tyler Junior College.

A Houston native, Jackson faces a steep rebuild atop the Steers' program. Last season, Texas College finished 0-11.