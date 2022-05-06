Skip to main content

Sources: Jarrail Jackson being tabbed new head coach at Texas College

Jackson is a former Oklahoma standout who has coached various stops

Texas College has its new football coach.

Multiple sources on Friday told FootballScoop that Texas College is finalizing a deal to make Jarrail Jackson the Steers' head coach.

A former Oklahoma standout who has been at staff at multiple college programs, including a lengthy stint tutoring the wideouts at Dartmouth and also in a player relations role for Mike Leach at Washington State, Jackson also had been tabbed three years ago by his former coach, Bob Stoops, for a role in the XFL.

Jackson was the Dallas Renegades' wideouts coach under Stoops in the league's brief return. He's also coached at Football University and at the junior college level, most recently at Tyler Junior College.

A Houston native, Jackson faces a steep rebuild atop the Steers' program. Last season, Texas College finished 0-11.

You May Like

Earnest Wilson DC

Sources: Defiance College to begin search for third head coach in past 9 months

Earnest Wilson earned the head coaching job after a year as the interim head coach, but sources tell FootballScoop that he's decided to take a new opportunity.

By Doug SamuelsMay 5, 2022
Willie Taggart court

Claims against Willie Taggart, Irele Oderinde dismissed as former Duck settles with Oregon

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner settled the lawsuit against his former school, more than five years after a winter workout put him in the hospital.

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2022
Gene Chizik

When you're bad at something, it usually can be traced back to one area, Gene Chizik shares

Gene Chizik came out of retirement to get the UNC defense back on track, and as he explains, as humans, when we're bad at anything there's typically one place to start.

By Doug SamuelsMay 5, 2022
Georgia

NFL draft data shows Georgia has joined Texas, California and Florida among 'Big 4' recruiting states

Shifting demographics and investment in high school football has made the Peach State a recruiting superpower.

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2022
merritt

Steve Sarkisian, Texas beef up personnel, scouting department with major addition

The Longhorns have added Bobby Merritt, a former NFL scout, CFL executive to the fold

By John BriceMay 5, 2022
pringle

Deion Sanders's Jackson State program, Fred McNair's Alcorn Braves have several players land NFL opportunities

Coach Prime had a JSU player drafted after his first season as coach, HBCU stars land free agent deals

By John BriceMay 4, 2022
nieds

Former Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee assistant named IMG's defensive coordinator

The former Tide, Bulldogs and Vols assistant joins Billy Miller's National staff

By John BriceMay 4, 2022
Nike Footballs

The 25-man signing limit could go away, and soon

The 25-man limit is a relic of a pre-Portal era. But will removing it create as many problems as it solves?

By Zach BarnettMay 4, 2022