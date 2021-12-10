Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Brent Venables hires Ted Roof as defensive coordinator at Oklahoma

Oklahoma represents Roof's 11th different school to employ him as a defensive coordinator.
For a time, Jeff Lebby as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator seemed like the worst-kept secret in coaching. In fact, calling it a secret may even be generous; a secret implies it's information the owner doesn't want the public to know. A former student assistant at OU under Bob Stoops and now the offensive coordinator as one of the most explosive attacks in college football, Lebby's return to Norman seemed a fait accompli almost no matter who got the head job.

But the defensive coordinator hire was another matter.

Unlike Lincoln Riley, a first-time head coach who got the job thanks to his prowess as a play-caller, Brent Venables said shortly after accepting the OU head job that he would not be his own defensive coordinator. That begged the question: So who would? And that was an actually well-kept secret.

On Friday, OU announced Ted Roof as its new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

"Ted is one of the most experienced coordinators and one of the best teachers in all of college football, and he's done it in some of the premier conferences in the sport – the SEC, Big Ten and ACC," Venables said. "He has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience, most of which has been in the southeastern part of the country where he is very well connected. He's been a head coach, is a fabulous recruiter and is one of the most revered players in Georgia Tech history from his time as a linebacker there. We're fortunate to have a person of his stature lead our defense, and he's going to make us stronger and tougher on that side of the ball."

Calling Roof experienced is like calling Steph Curry a good shooter. 

Oklahoma represents the 11th different program Roof as defensively-coordinated, stretching back to his first such job, at UMass in 1995. In between UMass and OU there were Georgia Tech, Duke, Minnesota, Auburn, UCF, Penn State, North Carolina State, Appalachian State and Vanderbilt -- and that doesn't include four years as the head coach at Duke.

"There have been so many great coaches, players and tough-minded competitors who have made up all the championship teams that have been part of the incredible Oklahoma tradition," Roof said. "For me, it is an honor and a privilege to serve on an OU football staff under the strong leadership of Coach Venables. I have a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for him both as a man and a coach. He's got a long track record of success, molding championship teams and maximizing student-athletes' football abilities. But he gives them much more than that. He equips them with the tools and helps them develop the successful habits that will make them champions off the field for the rest of their lives. Brent gets that. He understands the privilege and responsibility that goes with it."

Roof spent 2021 as a defensive assistant at Clemson. His 2020 Vanderbilt unit ranked 126th in yards per play, but his 2019 App State unit was among the top 25. 

Friday's announcement did not specify who will call plays when September rolls around.

Regardless, Venables-the-head-coach will likely be similar to Kirby Smart, Nick Saban and so many others, where no matter whose tongue delivers the call, it'll always be the head man's defense. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher calls his own plays while also employing Darrell Dickey as his offensive coordinator.

Venables' quote about Roof's southeastern recruiting ties could also be a indicative of future priorities. Oklahoma's first new offer under the Venables regime went to a Florida defensive tackle, and by Friday three different Clemson recruits at IMG Academy in Florida have decommitted. Oklahoma could get involved for some or all of that group.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

OklahomaTed Roof

