Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Publish date:

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley blasts Big 12 officials, Baylor in wake of Sooners' loss

Riley was particularly upset at Baylor's last-second field goal in the Bears' 27-14 win and of the Baylor fans rushing the field before game's end.
Author:

The field-storming celebration had started prematurely Saturday, even before Baylor had finished lighting up the home scoreboard.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley took issue with both that element – and the host Bears' 32-yard Isaiah Hankins field goal as time expired.

Final: Baylor 27, No. 8 Oklahoma 14.

“Well, it became a safety issue,” Riley said in his press conference of the end-game sequence. “I care about the safety of my players, and I'm watching David Ugwoegbu just get bum-rushed by three guys. I'm pulling 'em off, he's pulling 'em off.

“I know why Dave tried to kick the field goal. I don't agree with it. I still think above all else there's a code of sportsmanship I believe in; I wouldn't have done it. But that's his decision, that's his football team.”

In that particular moment, Riley felt like the Bears should have been whistled for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty based on the fans flooding the field before the game clock had fully expired.

“How the officials don't give us, don't enforce a 15-yard penalty when you've probably got 5,000 people on the field is unbelievable to me,” Riley said. “So it is what it is. That's his decision. That's the officials decision. Don't agree with it; part of it.”

Baylor coach Dave Aranda, who has his team now 8-2 and with wins against Iowa State, BYU, Texas and now Oklahoma, pointed to the Big 12's rule book as to why he had Hankins attempt the final-play field goal.

Scoring differential is item No. 3 in the Big 12's official tiebreaker procedures, as outlined by the league October 20, 2020.

Riley, who said his team had been frustrated during the game by some uncharacteristic miscues and some missed opportunities, also sounded frustrated in his post-game media session; he revealed he almost pulled the Sooners off the field before the last play.

“Oh, I did tell them that,” said Riley when asked if he told officials he might take his team to the locker room because of the scene with fans on the field. “Maybe I should have done it. I don't believe that situation was handled well by a lot of people.

“At the end of day doing it with class is important to me. And at the end of the day, that's why I decided to bring 11 guys out, even though deep down I damn sure didn't want to.”

You May Like

Nuggets

#Nuggets: Baylor bullies Oklahoma, Texas hits rock bottom, and everything else from Week 11

No but seriously, how does Steve Sarkisian come back from this?

2 hours ago
southern jsu

SWAC investigating brawl after Jackson State wins in Deion Sanders' return to coaching

Watch as Southern University players defend their turf and a brawl breaks out after Jackson State's come-from-behind win.

3 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders talks faith, long road back; 'You have no idea the pain I've felt'

Coach Prime made his first extended public comments Saturday via YouTube.

15 hours ago
Mel Tucker Michigan State

Sources: With LSU lurking, Michigan State makes move to secure Mel Tucker

The Spartans' second-year coach has his team a consensus top-10 heading into the season's final three games.

Nov 12, 2021
Gus Malzahn UCF

An injured Gus Malzahn will have a unique vantage point this weekend for a big AAC matchup

Adamant he didn't want to go to the box, Gus Malzahn will have a unique space (out of harm's way) on the sideline for this weekend's game against SMU.

Nov 12, 2021
SeanLewis

Source: Kent State is making a change at defensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kent State is making a defensive coordinator change following their loss to Central Michigan earlier this week.

Nov 12, 2021
Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian defends assistant's "passion" after profanity-laced tirade goes public

The Texas head coach joined the chorus of voices that supported D-line coach Bo Davis.

Nov 11, 2021
Baylor

Source: Baylor promoting from within to fill vacant OLBs job

A longtime student of Ron Roberts and Dave Aranda, Caleb Young will step into his first on-the-field coaching job in college football.

Nov 11, 2021