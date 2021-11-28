Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Oklahoma Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Oklahoma staff is coming together via this page.
Lincoln Riley stood at the podium and stated that he would not be the next head coach at LSU after their loss to rival Oklahoma State, and then the next day was finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at USC in a college football stunner.

Riley compiled a record of 55-10 over five seasons in Norman. Here, on the Oklahoma Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

Now, Oklahoma begins the search for a new leader of one of college football's blue blood programs.

2022 HEAD COACH
TBD

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Lincoln Riley (QBs)
Dennis Simmons (Assistant HC / Passing Game Coordinator / Outside WRs)
Cale Gundy (Co-OC / Inside WRs)
Bill Bedenbaugh (Co-OC / OL)
DeMarco Murray (RBs)
Joe Jon Finley (Associate HC for Offensve / TEs)
Graduate Assistant: Ty Darlington, Clayton Woods
Analyst: Conner McQueen

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Alex Grinch (DC / Safeties)
Calvin Thibodeaux (DL)
Roy Manning (CBs)
Brian Odom (ILBs)
Jamar Cain (OLBs / DEs)
Graduate Assistant: Will Johnson, Parker Henry
Analyst: Austin Woods

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Sports Performance: Bennie Wylie
Director of Operations: Clarke Stroud
Director of Player Development and Scouting: Courtney Viney

