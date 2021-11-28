Oklahoma Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Lincoln Riley stood at the podium and stated that he would not be the next head coach at LSU after their loss to rival Oklahoma State, and then the next day was finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at USC in a college football stunner.
Riley compiled a record of 55-10 over five seasons in Norman. Here, on the Oklahoma Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
Now, Oklahoma begins the search for a new leader of one of college football's blue blood programs.
2022 HEAD COACH
TBD
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Lincoln Riley (QBs)
Dennis Simmons (Assistant HC / Passing Game Coordinator / Outside WRs)
Cale Gundy (Co-OC / Inside WRs)
Bill Bedenbaugh (Co-OC / OL)
DeMarco Murray (RBs)
Joe Jon Finley (Associate HC for Offensve / TEs)
Graduate Assistant: Ty Darlington, Clayton Woods
Analyst: Conner McQueen
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Alex Grinch (DC / Safeties)
Calvin Thibodeaux (DL)
Roy Manning (CBs)
Brian Odom (ILBs)
Jamar Cain (OLBs / DEs)
Graduate Assistant: Will Johnson, Parker Henry
Analyst: Austin Woods
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Sports Performance: Bennie Wylie
Director of Operations: Clarke Stroud
Director of Player Development and Scouting: Courtney Viney