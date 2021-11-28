Oklahoma Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Oklahoma staff is coming together via this page.

Lincoln Riley stood at the podium and stated that he would not be the next head coach at LSU after their loss to rival Oklahoma State, and then the next day was finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at USC in a college football stunner.

Riley compiled a record of 55-10 over five seasons in Norman. Here, on the Oklahoma Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

Now, Oklahoma begins the search for a new leader of one of college football's blue blood programs.

2022 HEAD COACH

TBD



OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Lincoln Riley (QBs)

Dennis Simmons (Assistant HC / Passing Game Coordinator / Outside WRs)

Cale Gundy (Co-OC / Inside WRs)

Bill Bedenbaugh (Co-OC / OL)

DeMarco Murray (RBs)

Joe Jon Finley (Associate HC for Offensve / TEs)

Graduate Assistant: Ty Darlington, Clayton Woods

Analyst: Conner McQueen

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Alex Grinch (DC / Safeties)

Calvin Thibodeaux (DL)

Roy Manning (CBs)

Brian Odom (ILBs)

Jamar Cain (OLBs / DEs)

Graduate Assistant: Will Johnson, Parker Henry

Analyst: Austin Woods

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Director of Sports Performance: Bennie Wylie

Director of Operations: Clarke Stroud

Director of Player Development and Scouting: Courtney Viney

