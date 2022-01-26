Skip to main content

Mike Gundy lands Derek Mason as new defensive coordinator

Gundy is seeking a new defensive play-caller after Jim Knowles' departure to Ohio State.

UPDATE >> The addition of Mason now been officially announced.

Derek Mason, who’s drawn acclaim for his work overseeing defenses in both the Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference, is poised to add defensive play-caller duties in another power league.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Mason, the former Vanderbilt University head coach who led the Commodores to the postseason early in his tenure and then spent the 2021 season as Bryan Harsin’s defensive coordinator at Auburn University, is expected to replace Jim Knowles at Oklahoma State.

Adam Rittenberg adds that an announcement is likely to come later today.

Knowles departed the Cowboys’ staff of Mike Gundy last month for the top defensive job on Ryan Day’s Ohio State staff, and Day in the process made Knowles among Ohio State’s all-time highest-paid assistant coaches.

Gundy, whose Cowboys rallied past Notre Dame to win the Fiesta Bowl despite the absence of Knowles, zeroed in on Mason last week, per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. 

Mason first rose to acclaim as the defensive coordinator at Stanford University, his three-year turn atop the Cardinal defense setting the stage for Mason to be hired as James Franklin’s replacement at Vanderbilt prior to the 2014 season.

Mason’s past year atop the Auburn defense saw the Tigers, despite an offseason transition from veteran coach Gus Malzahn into the Harsin era, rank in the top five in the Southeastern Conference in scoring defense at less than 22 points per game; the Tigers also amassed 36 sacks on the season in Mason’s system.

After Mason and the program parted ways, Auburn promoted linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding to defensive coordinator last week. Prior to coming to Auburn, Schmedding served on Harsin's staff at Boise State for two seasons. Additionally, the Tigers announced the hires of Christian Robinson as linebackers coach / defensive run game coordinator and Jimmy Brumbaugh as defensive line coach. 

Among other moves, Harsin earlier parted ways with veteran offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, the former Georgia and South Carolina play-caller who also served as Colorado State's head coach. 

You May Like

Trent Miles

Former FBS head coach to join LSU support staff

Trent Miles will reunite with Mike Denbrock, more than 20 years and multiple jobs after the pair first worked together.

1 hour ago
Thomas Sheffield

Sources: Colorado State staffer to join Timmy Chang at Hawaii

Thomas Sheffield was set to coordinate special teams in Fort Collins. Now he'll do so in Honolulu.

2 hours ago
Jeff Thorne

Sources: Western Michigan hiring national champion Division III head coach

Long before he was a national champion head coach, Jeff Thorne was a young coach working with a high school quarterback named Tim Lester.

2 hours ago
EIU

Sources: Eastern Illinois on verge of bringing home Chris Wilkerson as Panthers' head coach

Wilkerson helped Eastern Illinois to its most successful stretch in the late-90s and has made the University of Chicago a consistent winner.

17 hours ago
"Colorado State University vs UC Davis"

Sources: UTSA coordinator taking same job at Colorado State

Jay Norvell is expected to bring Tommy Perry with him to Fort Collins, sources tell FootballScoop.

17 hours ago
Brian Kelly LSU

Sources: LSU making bold move to snag ACC scouting director for key personnel post

Corey Phillips is a former Nashville-area high school head coach, as well as an SEC and ACC personnel veteran

20 hours ago
Arkansas

Sources: Arkansas moves quickly to fill cornerbacks role

One day after losing Sam Carter to Ole Miss, Arkansas is expected to hire Marshall corners coach Dominique Bowman, sources tell FootballScoop.

21 hours ago
Drew Brees Sean Payton

Saints head coach Sean Payton has reportedly decided to step away

Multiple reports share that Sean Payton has decided not to return to lead the Saints in 2022.

21 hours ago