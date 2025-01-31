Sources: Oklahoma targeting Sun Belt coordinator for defensive staff position

Oklahoma is targeting Arkansas State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling for a staff position, sources confirmed to FootballScoop on Friday. The news was first reported by George Stoia of SoonerScoop.

Sources told FootballScoop a deal is not in place at this time, but could be completed over the weekend.

The move comes in a response to the Sooners chasing, but ultimately missing, Jim Knowles for its vacant defensive coordinator position following Zac Alley's departure to join Rich Rodriguez's new West Virginia staff. Despite a hefty offer from Oklahoma, Knowles opted to join Penn State instead.

Dreiling, 34, has been a fast riser since entering the coaching profession a decade ago. He started as a GA at Kansas in 2015 and spent 2024 as Utah State's interim head coach following head coach Blake Anderson's sudden firing in July. He has previously coordinated defenses at Pittsburg State and New Mexico State, and was set to coordinate Butch Jones's defense at A-State before the opportunity from Oklahoma presented itself.

The SoonerScoop report indicates Dreiling is not expected to be the coordinator in Norman. He will likely coach linebackers, perhaps with a co-coordinator title attached. Safeties coach Brandon Hall has been speculated as an in-house option to take over as defensive coordinator. If and when that happens, it's possible Brent Venables will take a more active role in the defense heading into what's widely viewed as a make-or-break 2025 campaign.

