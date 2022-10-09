FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: Hashing out the biggest moments ... on and off the field from Texas-OU to UT-LSU to Coach Prime-Eddie Robinson and much more

The FootballScoop guys write and debate the wildness of this weekend in college football

It's the FootballScoop Weekend Rewind, and the discussion just might match the on-field dramatics this weekend in college football.

Scott Roussel was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the now-sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers' bludgeoning of LSU, besieged by its own mistakes and special teams play. How did the Vols' secondary improve so dramatically since that Florida game?

Zach Barnett breaks down what appears to be an absolutely broken down Oklahoma Sooners program, and Barnett discloses the "radical" ranking he's now assigned Alabama in his Super 16 Football Writers Association of America poll.

John Brice was at the Sin City Holy War featuring BYU and Notre Dame, with the Irish finding a way to win their third game in a row and getting what some (Brice) believe is Tommy Rees' best two back-to-back games as the Irish offensive play-caller. Brice also extols the virtues of Michael Mayer. IS the Irish All-American college football's best tight end since Jason Witten? Barnett disagrees, of course.

We shine lights on games from coast to coast, teams at multiple levels, and how about those interim coaches this weekend? Plus, some debate on Deion Sanders vs. Eddie Robinson Jr., and a new addition to college football's All-Name Team: Tennessee State's Karate Brenson.