Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Publish date:

Oklahoma will reportedly make Jeff Lebby one of the highest paid coordinators in college football

Jeff Lebby is set to become the highest paid offensive coordinator in college football with his deal at Oklahoma.
Author:

Jeff Lebby has been a part of some of the most explosive offenses in college football.

From his time at Baylor under Art Briles, to UCF (where he first held the offensive coordinator title) to what he did with the Rebels the past two seasons, he's clearly been a coordinator on the rise.

Now, as a part of Brent Venables new staff at Oklahoma, he will reportedly join rare air as one of the highest paid coordinators in college football.

According to The Oklahoman, who obtained the contract details, Lebby has agreed to a three-year, $5.7 million deal.

He will make $1.8 million his first season, $1.9 million year two, and join the $2 million coordinator club in year three under the terms of his deal.

With Tony Elliott leaving Clemson to be the head coach at Virginia, Lebby's salary likely makes him the highest paid offensive coordinator in the game.

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Ted Roof also has a three-year deal, worth $3.45 million. Roof will make $1.1 million his first season, followed by increases of $50k over the next two seasons.

Head here to read the full piece from The Oklahoman.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Jeff LebbyOklahoma

You May Like

Lincoln Riley

The biggest storyline of the 2021 hiring cycle

What if USC and Miami get really good again?

2 hours ago
Matt Rhymer Cumberlands

Matt Rhymer has stepped down at Cumberlands

After eight seasons leading his alma mater, University of the Cumberlands (NAIA - KY) head coach Matt Rhymer has stepped down.

2 hours ago
lyle_hemphill

Sources: Mike Elko, Duke snagging coach from ACC rival Wake Forest

Elko is adding a key piece to his first Blue Devils' defensive staff

3 hours ago
myers

Sources: Myers Hendrickson set to become new Western Illinois head coach

A former WIU standout player, Hendrickson has led Kansas Wesleyan to 31 wins in the past 3 years.

3 hours ago
Bishop Sycamore

Ohio department of education finds Bishop Sycamore was not a real school

Governor Mike DeWine has directed the state's attorney general to investigate whether any criminal or civil crimes were committed in pulling off the greatest fraud in high school football history.

5 hours ago
Brian VanGorder

College coaching veteran Brian VanGorder has landed a new gig

After stops in the NFL and with some of college football's top programs, Brian VanGorder has a chance to go back to his roots as a head coach.

5 hours ago
Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy puts his own spin on Jim Harbaugh's "born on third base" comment directed at Buckeyes

While discussing defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving Stillwater to join the Buckeyes staff, Mike Gundy took a page out of Jim Harbaugh's book and reused his "born on third base" jab to send a message of his own.

6 hours ago
Staff Tracker - Temple

Temple Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Temple staff under Stan Drayton is coming together via this page.

7 hours ago