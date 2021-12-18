Oklahoma will reportedly make Jeff Lebby one of the highest paid coordinators in college football

Jeff Lebby is set to become the highest paid offensive coordinator in college football with his deal at Oklahoma.

Jeff Lebby has been a part of some of the most explosive offenses in college football.

From his time at Baylor under Art Briles, to UCF (where he first held the offensive coordinator title) to what he did with the Rebels the past two seasons, he's clearly been a coordinator on the rise.

Now, as a part of Brent Venables new staff at Oklahoma, he will reportedly join rare air as one of the highest paid coordinators in college football.

According to The Oklahoman, who obtained the contract details, Lebby has agreed to a three-year, $5.7 million deal.

He will make $1.8 million his first season, $1.9 million year two, and join the $2 million coordinator club in year three under the terms of his deal.

With Tony Elliott leaving Clemson to be the head coach at Virginia, Lebby's salary likely makes him the highest paid offensive coordinator in the game.

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Ted Roof also has a three-year deal, worth $3.45 million. Roof will make $1.1 million his first season, followed by increases of $50k over the next two seasons.

