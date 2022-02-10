Temple reportedly losing co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams to NFL opportunity

Temple co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams spent last season as an FCS defensive coordinator, and is now reportedly heading to the NFL.

Ola Adams coordinated a top 10 defense at the FCS level season with Villanova.

That success led to an opportunity for the young defensive coordinator to get on Stan Drayton's staff at Temple in January as the Owls co-defensive coordinator.

Now, after a month in Philly, Adams is reportedly on the rise again, this time heading to the NFL.

Pete Thamel shared this morning that Adams, a former AFCA 35 Under 35 selection, is set to join Nathaniel Hackett's staff in Denver as the Broncos assistant secondary coach.

Adams spent seven seasons total at Villanova, the past three seasons as the team's defensive coordinator.

