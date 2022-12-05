Old Dominion adds a pair of coaches from FCS's top offense

After averaging nearly 50 points a game at Fordham, coordinator Kevin Decker and O-line coach Alex Huettel will look to revive the nation's No. 117 scoring offense.

Two coaches from FCS's top offense have joined the Old Dominion staff, the Monarchs announced Monday.

Ricky Rahne has hired Fordham offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kevin Decker and offensive line coach Alex Huettel.

Decker is a 2012 New Hampshire graduate and a Walter Payton Award finalist who coordinated Fordham's offense for four years. Huettel joined Fordham's staff in 2020. He played for Bowling Green as recently as 2015, then GA'd for his alma mater the two following seasons. Huettel spent 2018 as the offensive line coach at Gannon University and 2019 as a GA at Cincinnati.

"I am extremely excited to add both Kevin and Alex. The offensive production and excitement that these hires bring to the 757 will continue to push this program to the next level," Rahne said.



Fordham completed its season on Nov. 26 with a 52-42 loss to New Hampshire in the opening round FCS playoffs. The Rams went 9-3 on the year, losing 59-52 to MAC finalist Ohio, 53-52 in overtime to undefeated Holy Cross, and in the aforementioned playoff game.

The Rams compiled 608.9 yards per game, first in FCS, on 7.77 a play, second in FCS.

Quarterback Tim DeMorant led FCS with 407.6 yards per game while ranking second in efficiency. He compiled those 407.6 yards per game while completing 65 percent of his passes for 9.8 yards per attempt with 56 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

Fordham also ranked among the top 25 rushing offenses in FCS, compiling 195.2 yards per game on 5.41 a carry.

The Rams' 49.5 points per game ranked second in the subdivision. Fordham led FCS with 357 first downs and ranked third on third downs, converting 52.4 percent of opportunities.

Old Dominion went 3-9 in 2022 while ranking 117th nationally in scoring at 19.5 points per game.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.