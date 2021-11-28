Sources: Old Dominion making change at offensive coordinator despite winning streak

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kirk Campbell is out as offensive coordinator.

Old Dominion is poised to go bowling, just wrapping up a 6-6 regular season Saturday with a dominant, 56-34 thrashing of a Charlotte team unable to sustain the promise of starting this season with a win against Duke.

Now at Old Dominion, significant change is coming within the program despite the Monarchs closing with five-straight wins to secure postseason eligibility.

Sources tell FootballScoop that offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell is out at Old Dominion, despite the Monarchs averaging 36 points per game during the five-game winning streak to close the season. On3 Sports has also reported the move.

A former Penn State assistant alongside Ricky Rahne, before both coaches' departure to Old Dominion, Campbell's climb through the collegiate ranks has been an impressive one – from offensive analyst at Penn State to his play-calling role the past two seasons at ODU.

And the Monarchs' mid-season turnaround is one of the strongest closes in college football, directly attributable to the team's improved play at the quarterback position.

There, the decision of Campbell and ODU coaches to switch to Hayden Wolff at the signal-caller position is at the root of the team's turnaround. In addition to Saturday's 328-yard, three-touchdown performance in the win against Charlotte, Wolff closes the campaign with 1,757 yards and 10 touchdowns.

