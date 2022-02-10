Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin reportedly heading back to NFL

Last month, Chris Kiffin had left the Cleveland Browns staff to join his brother's staff at Ole Miss as co-defensive coordinator / linebackers coach.

Chris has reportedly had a change of heart and will be heading back to the Browns.

ESPN's Chris Low was the. first to share the news with a tweet today. Over the last few days we had been hearing the same, and multiple reports have followed Low's to confirm the news.

After losing DJ Durkin to Texas A&M, Lane had decided to split the coordinator duties between Chris and safeties coach Chris Partridge with co-defensive coordinator roles.

Chris was previously the defensive coordinator for Lane Kiffin at FAU in 2017 before getting into the league with the 49ers in 2018-19 as their pass rush specialist. He spent the past two seasons as the defensive line coach for the Browns.

It's no secret that the NFL calendar is much more family friendly for assistant coaches, and recruiting has become a year-round ordeal for college coaches, so it's easy to see why guys who have left the college ranks for the NFL enjoy it so much.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.