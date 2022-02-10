Skip to main content

Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator Chris Kiffin reportedly heading back to NFL

Chris Kiffin will reportedly head back to the NFL ranks.

Last month, Chris Kiffin had left the Cleveland Browns staff to join his brother's staff at Ole Miss as co-defensive coordinator / linebackers coach.

Chris has reportedly had a change of heart and will be heading back to the Browns.

ESPN's Chris Low was the. first to share the news with a tweet today. Over the last few days we had been hearing the same, and multiple reports have followed Low's to confirm the news.

After losing DJ Durkin to Texas A&M, Lane had decided to split the coordinator duties between Chris and safeties coach Chris Partridge with co-defensive coordinator roles. 

Chris was previously the defensive coordinator for Lane Kiffin at FAU in 2017 before getting into the league with the 49ers in 2018-19 as their pass rush specialist. He spent the past two seasons as the defensive line coach for the Browns.

It's no secret that the NFL calendar is much more family friendly for assistant coaches, and recruiting has become a year-round ordeal for college coaches, so it's easy to see why guys who have left the college ranks for the NFL enjoy it so much.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Ole MissChris Kiffin

You May Like

TCU

Sources: TCU plucking D-line coach from new Louisiana Tech staff

JaMarkus McFarland, who left Stephen F. Austin for Louisiana Tech earlier this winter, in now leaving La Tech for TCU.

3 hours ago
Ola Adams Nova

Temple reportedly losing co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams to NFL opportunity

Temple co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams spent last season as an FCS defensive coordinator, and is now reportedly heading to the NFL.

3 hours ago
Allianz Arena

NFL continues its plan of world domination

The league will play its first of four German games this fall, the latest stepping stone to blanketing the globe with NFL football.

20 hours ago
Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh, Michigan filling offensive coordinator, other roles from within

After again losing his offensive and defensive coordinators, Jim Harbaugh is promoting from within

20 hours ago
Cristobal U

Mario Cristobal is reportedly adding another FBS offensive coordinator to staff

Frank Ponce, the offensive coordinator at Appalachian State, is reportedly joining Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami

20 hours ago
Ed Orgeron Nick Saban

Ed Orgeron on working for Alabama one day: "It will never happen."

The former LSU head coach hasn't ruled out an eventual return to the sideline, but did rule out ever donning crimson.

21 hours ago
Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sources: Kirby Smart, Georgia adding former Duke special teams coordinator

Kirk Benedict carved a reputation for strong teams units for the Blue Devils

22 hours ago
Steve Wilks

Missouri loses defensive coordinator to NFL job

Steve Wilks has returned to the NFL after one season in Columbia.

23 hours ago