Skip to main content

Sources: Marty Biagi headed to join Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss staff

Biagi has risen to acclaim as one of the top teams' coaches in college football

Marty Biagi, widely heralded among the college football world as one of the consummate special teams coaches in the industry, is on the move.

Sources with direct knowledge tell FootballScoop that Biagi, most recently on Jeff Brohm’s Purdue Boilermakers staff after rising to acclaim at North Texas, is joining Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss staff as special teams coordinator.

Biagi is set to replace Jeremy Springer in Oxford, Mississippi, after Springer was hired by Kiffin away from Marshall and then quickly vaulted to the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams.

Biagi had copious numbers of all-conference performers in his coaching career, including a whopping 10 all-conference performers during his time at North Texas. Biagi’s units also blocked a half-dozen kicks and scored multiple touchdowns as the Kentucky native and former Marshall specialist carved his niche as one of the most-respected teams coaches in football. 

Per sources, Biagi is finalizing a multi-year pact to join the staff of Kiffin, who led Ole Miss to its first-ever 10-win regular season in 2021 and then followed up in the past two months by signing college football's top-rated group of transfers, including multiple former five-star prospects in quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Zach Evans. 

Biagi has twice been recognized as a finalist for FootballScoop's Special Teams Coordinator of the Year award. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

You May Like

Fred-McNair_courtesy-Alcorn-Athletics_web_t670

Alcorn's McNair makes multiple key staff moves, eyes next level for HBCUs in pros

The Braves' veteran head man is praising Patrick Mahomes working at the HBCU Legacy Bowl and building back Alcorn, not rolling over for Coach Prime and Jackson State

By John Brice
1 hour ago
South Oak Cliff TX

Dallas area starting pay for high school head coaches approaching six figures

Dallas ISD is committed to invest significantly more in their football coaches in an effort to "retain and attract coaches."

By Doug Samuels
5 hours ago
Georgia offensive line

Update on Georgia's offensive line search

The line forms to the left to coach the defending champs' O-line, and some of the nation's most accomplished offensive line coaches have assembled in the queue.

By Zach Barnett
6 hours ago
Troy Aikman

The NFL broadcaster game of thrones is underway

Troy Aikman is reportedly leaving Fox for ESPN, and the shockwaves of this move could eventually touch the field.

By Zach Barnett
9 hours ago
Brain Turk Limestone

Limestone announces head coaching change

Limestone begins national search for the program's fifth head coach in eight seasons.

By Doug Samuels
Feb 23, 2022
Denard Robinson

Report: Denard Robinson to join Michigan recruiting staff

The bright spot amid some of the darkest times in Michigan history, Denard Robinson is coming home.

By Zach Barnett
Feb 23, 2022
Nick Holz

Sources: UNLV hiring offensive coordinator from NFL ranks

Nick Holz will move across town from the Raiders to the Rebels, sources say

By Zach Barnett
Feb 23, 2022
Louie Addazio

Source: Nevada losing new offensive line coach to SEC

Louie Addazio is expected to join his father on the staff at Texas A&M, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels
Feb 23, 2022