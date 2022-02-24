Biagi has risen to acclaim as one of the top teams' coaches in college football

Marty Biagi, widely heralded among the college football world as one of the consummate special teams coaches in the industry, is on the move.

Sources with direct knowledge tell FootballScoop that Biagi, most recently on Jeff Brohm’s Purdue Boilermakers staff after rising to acclaim at North Texas, is joining Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss staff as special teams coordinator.

Biagi is set to replace Jeremy Springer in Oxford, Mississippi, after Springer was hired by Kiffin away from Marshall and then quickly vaulted to the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams.

Biagi had copious numbers of all-conference performers in his coaching career, including a whopping 10 all-conference performers during his time at North Texas. Biagi’s units also blocked a half-dozen kicks and scored multiple touchdowns as the Kentucky native and former Marshall specialist carved his niche as one of the most-respected teams coaches in football.

Per sources, Biagi is finalizing a multi-year pact to join the staff of Kiffin, who led Ole Miss to its first-ever 10-win regular season in 2021 and then followed up in the past two months by signing college football's top-rated group of transfers, including multiple former five-star prospects in quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Zach Evans.

Biagi has twice been recognized as a finalist for FootballScoop's Special Teams Coordinator of the Year award.

