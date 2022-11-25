Skip to main content

Ole Miss or Auburn? Postgame quote provides strongest indication yet to Lane Kiffin's plans

Ole Miss completed an 8-4 regular season with an Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State on Thursday night.

Lane Kiffin said a lot of words in the week leading up to the Egg Bowl and in the hours following his team's 24-22 loss to archrival Mississippi State. Three are most important.

Asked late Thursday night if he anticipated being Ole Miss's head coach next season, Kiffin said, "Yes, I do."

The 47-year-old has been the center of attention as speculation whirled about whether he'd trade navy-and-red for navy-and-orange, and Kiffin's personality has, um, egged on the speculation.

"I feel like that was a court trial where you're like, 'Yes, I do,'" he joked, via Inside the Rebels.

Kiffin seemed to revel in knocking down a report by WCBI reporter Jon Sokolof that his departure for Auburn was imminent. Taking a page out of Mike Leach's public-relations playbook, Kiffin circled back on Thursday.

"It was falsely reported by Jon, who is now famous. Congratulations. That you can just write whatever you want...I would do it, too, I think. You're never held accountable and you get to become famous...maybe you'll be right. Jon did it, so then I had to have a team meeting to say his article was wrong, which I'd love to know these unnamed sources from Jon. I had to have a team meeting because of that. They don't...when there's other stuff in chats rooms...but when a reporter writes it, it changes the game of that," Kiffin said.

With his third regular season now complete, Kiffin has the opportunity to sign an extension to remain at Ole Miss. Mississippi state law prevents any state institution from offering a contract longer than four years, so annual 1-year extensions are par for the course in Oxford.

"I don't know. I've signed three. Does a fourth one mean you're never leaving? I don't know. I'm much more focusing and worrying about the game than whether you sign another contract. I'm not acting ungrateful for that. Everybody thinks you sign a contract...Well a year ago you signed the same thing," Kiffin said.

So, is Lane trolling there? Is he downplaying the importance a new, new extension would have on his longevity in Oxford? Or is he going meta, making fun of us for placing all this importance on an extension when, in Lane's mind, he was never leaving for Auburn in the first place?

With Lane, who can ever be truly certain? But the three words above are the strongest indicator yet he intends to remain at Ole Miss.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

uab

An SEC assistant, sitting head coaches and a pro coach in mix with UAB Blazers' coaching search

Mark Ingram, UAB need leader after Bill Clark's summer retirement

By John Brice
georgia tech

Ongoing interviews, top targets emerging in Georgia Tech coaching search

Interim Brent Key, other sitting head coaches in mix at Tech

By John Brice
Matt Barnes Memphis

Video: FBS defensive coordinator offers radical Thanksgiving suggestion

Memphis defensive coordinator Matt Barnes suggests you ditch the silverware this Thanksgiving.

By Doug Samuels
Michigan Michigan State

Charges brought against seven Michigan State players following tunnel brawl

Jim Harbaugh said an apology would not be enough, and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office agreed.

By Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh Ryan Day

Everything that's on the line in college football's Rivalry Weekend

Cue the Andy Williams, because it's the most wonderful time of the year.

By Zach Barnett
deion shades

South Florida has won and lost double-digit games in the past 8 years; the latest on who might get the Bulls back on track

USF is seeking to stabilize the program after firing Jeff Scott earlier in November

By John Brice
drink

Eli Drinkwitz on the transfer portal: "You can never skip adversity in life"

Asked about the transfer portal, Eli Drinkwitz goes viral with a measured response.

By Doug Samuels
Vic Shealy

Vic Shealy steps down as Houston Christian head coach

Shealy is the only head coach the 10-year-old program has ever known.

By Zach Barnett