Sources: Ole Miss targeting cornerbacks coach on rival SEC staff

Ole Miss is pursuing Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, sources tell FootballScoop.

Ole Miss is targeting Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter to coach the same position in Oxford, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

We're told a deal is not complete and that Arkansas is moving to retain Carter, but a deal could be in place soon. 

A New Orleans native who played high school football in Houston, Carter was an All-Big 12 safety on TCU's co-Big 12 championship team in 2014. 

The 2021 campaign was Carter's second in Fayetteville. He coached under Hogs defensive coordinator Barry Odom at Missouri as a defensive quality control coach and as an analyst.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update >> Sources tell us this deal is happening. Carter is headed to Ole Miss. 

