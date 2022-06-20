Skip to main content

Oliver Luck settles lawsuit with XFL, Vince McMahon

The XFL fired its commissioner a day before shutting down operations during the pandemic.

Oliver Luck has settled his lawsuit with the former XFL and its management, Sports Business Journal reported Monday.

Terms were not disclosed. Luck sought $24 million, the full value of his 5-year contract.

Luck was hired to run the 2.0 version of the league, which, after trying to bring pro wrestling's attitude to football in its first iteration, rebranded as a far more conservative league in its second go-round.

The league did not finish its first season, paused by the pandemic and then shut down shortly thereafter. Luck was fired April 9, 2020, one day before the XFL folded and four days before its parent company filed for bankruptcy.

McMahon attempted to argue Luck was fired for cause, violating numerous clauses of his contract. In the end, only charge was allowed to be heard by the judge: that Luck allowed the league's Tampa Bay Vipers to sign former Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway. While in college, Callaway was cited for possession of marijuana (the charges were eventually dropped). McMahon alleged Luck knowingly violated the league's personal conduct policy, which did not allow the employment of players with "spotty legal or moral track records."

However, Tampa Bay signed Callaway on Jan. 16, 2020. He remained employed by the Vipers through the league's suspension (he was injured in practice and placed on IR on Jan. 30), and Luck remained employed by the XFL until the day before McMahon shut the league down.

A third version of the XFL will launch under completely new management will launch in February. 

Always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

