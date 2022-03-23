One of the nation's elite high school programs has a new head coach

IMG Academy (FL) is turning to their fourth head coach in four seasons to lead one of America's elite prep programs.

Continuity at the head coaching spot is a staple of some of the top programs in high school football.

However, that has not been the case at IMG Academy (FL).

The school has attracted some top-notch coaches over the years. Chris Weinke (now the quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech) served as the team's head coach for two seasons in 2013-14 before Kevin Wright took the reigns from 2015-19. Wright has served the longest head coaching term to date, as Bobby Acosta (2020) and Pepper Johnson (2021) each led the team for one season each.

Pepper recently stepped down from the head coaching post at IMG to take the defensive coordinator / defensive line job with the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL.

In his lone season leading the program, Johnson led the Ascenders to a 9-1 record and finished in the MaxPreps top 25 nationally. Before becoming the head coach, Johnson was the team's defensive coordinator for the 2020 season under Bobby Acosta when they started, and ended the season as the top ranked team in the country (per MaxPreps).

With Johnson on the move, the program has turned to special teams coordinator / assistant head coach Billy Miller as their new head coach.

Miller has been a part of the IMG program for the past eight seasons. He becomes the program's fourth head coach in four seasons and the fifth leader since the team started fielding a team.

Before joining IMG, Miller worked with the Buccaneers special teams, and the special teams unit at Rutgers under Greg Schiano for three seasons.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.