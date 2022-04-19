Skip to main content

One of the most successful high school coaches in the country has decided to retire

CJ Hamilton, the winningest head coach in the state of Kansas, has decided to call it a career after 447 wins, 18 state title trips and eight state titles.

CJ Hamilton is a name that a lot of coaches outside of the Kansas high school football footprint may not recognize.

However, based on his body of work as a high school coach, they absolutely should.

Hamilton has led the Silver Lake HS (KS) for the past 47 seasons, since 1979, and he's gone an incredible 447-98 in that time as the winningest head coach in Kansas history.

He's led the program to an unheard of 18 state title game appearances, and he's brought home state title hardware eight different times. In his nearly five decades leading the program, they've made the state playoffs 40 times and won 39 conference titles.

Two years ago, Hamilton suffered a broken leg in a farming accident,, Hamilton shared with WIBW in Kansas that his ability to "fully engage in the program" was limited which has led him to the decision to retire from coaching and teaching at the end of this school year.

“Coach Hamilton has impacted the lives of countless students and athletes over his tenure at Silver Lake,” school superintendent Brad Womack shared. “He embodies everything it means to be a Silver Lake Eagle, and the commitment he has made to our district and our community will be felt for generations to come. To say we are thankful for the time, effort and love Coach Hamilton has given to our students and our community, doesn’t even begin to express the gratitude we have for him.”

Please join us in congratulating coach Hamilton on an outstanding career in coaching and teaching, and in wishing him all the best in the next chapter of what is in store for him and his family.

