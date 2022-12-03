One of the top coaches in Division II has stepped down

Lee Owens has stepped down as the head coach at Ashland University, a Division II school in Ashland, Ohio.

Owens held the position for 18 years, and is one of just three head coaches Ashland has employed since 1959.

"Hunting, fishing and golfing has always gotten in the way of football, but lately, it seems like football has gotten in the way of hunting, fishing and golfing," Owens said. "I have waited 40 years to use that line.



"This week has been tough. Meeting with the players and staff on Tuesday...making a ton of calls. In 45 years, I have been blessed, our family's been blessed."

Owens compiled a 137-61 record with six playoff appearances, the program's first three D-II playoff wins and four conference titles. The 66-year-old arguably went out on top, completing his career with a 10-2 season, the program's first Great Midwest Athletic Conference title and a berth in the second round of the Division II playoffs.

"Lee Owens took one of the best Division II programs in the nation to a higher level, and his legacy at Ashland University will be long remembered for its commitment to excellence," said Ashland president Carlos Campo. "His winning attitude and extraordinary coaching skills have left an indelible mark on our campus, and we are grateful to Lee for shaping the lives of young men for good over these years here at AU."



Owens' tenure celebrated the opening of Jack Miller Stadium in 2009, an undefeated regular season in 2012, and the dethroning of two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State in 2017.

"Lee Owens came to Ashland and provided us with a blueprint for a successful football program. By successful, I mean in every aspect – academic performance, athletic excellence, facilities, fundraising, a long-range vision and so much more," said AD Al King.



"When he arrived, the program got an instant shot of credibility, our competitors realized what kind of commitment we were making. Throughout his career his teams went toe to toe with some of the best teams in the country. He lifted the football program, the campus and the community to a new level."

Associate head coach Doug Geiser has been appointed interim head coach.

