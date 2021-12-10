One of the top high school jobs in the country just opened

Hoover HS (AL) head coach Josh Niblett has resigned and is reportedly on the move.

They've had their own hit TV show and check the box as a state and national football powerhouse.

Now they're appear to be in the market for a new head coach.

According to multiple reports this morning, Hoover HS (AL) head coach Josh Niblett has stepped down.

He compiled an impressive 6 state titles and amassed a record of 171-26 during his time with the program.

One would think that type of success would mean he's joining a staff of a college program in-state like Troy or Jacksonville State, who both just hired new head coaches recently.

However, Hoover's official football account shares that Niblett is heading to the Georgia high school ranks for his next job.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Niblett is set to become the new head coach at Gainesville HS

The type of money that Georgia is committing to high school coaches have made the state a destination for some of the top coaches from surrounding state

As of 2019, they had 44 coaches in-state making $100,000 or more. That figure has been rapidly climbing in recent years, as the number of coaches making six figures in 2015 was just 17.

