Skip to main content

Big Ten reportedly "standing pat for now," waiting on decision from Notre Dame

Oregon and Washington have reportedly been told by the Big Ten that they're waiting on a decision from the Irish.

After yesterday's bombshell report (that later became official) that USC and UCLA were leaving for the Big Ten, it was only natural to wonder who else might be in the Big Ten's crosshairs.

As of yesterday, Washington and Oregon still remained a part of the disintegrating Pac-12 and were logical choices as next targets for the Big Ten, and Notre Dame has always made more sense in the Big Ten than their current unique membership with the ACC.

This afternoon, Dennis Dodd reports that Oregon and Washington have both been told by the Big Ten conference that the league is "standing pat for now."

Dodd adds that the league is "waiting on a decision by Notre Dame."

The Irish would have to pay an exit fee in the ballpark of $140 million to leave the ACC at this point, but they'd almost immediately make that up with the revenue that the Big Ten brings to the table, and that's about to get a whole lot better with the Los Angeles market now in Big Ten domain.

Losing Oregon and Washington would be a big blow for the Pac-12, who are trying to hold things together while currently negotiating a media deal.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
WashingtonNotre DamePac-12Oregonbig ten

You May Like

x2S7U3PA

From bulletproof vests to getting wings at Oregon, Coach Carlos Locklyn cuts unique path

A former federal agent and Memphis prep coach, Locklyn's now a rising star

By John Brice2 hours ago
Billy-Napier-1

Billy Napier's Florida staff features three $1 million coordinators

Florida will have a trio of coordinators earning $1 million, plus one of the highest paid strength coaches in college football

By Doug Samuels2 hours ago
Texas Oklahoma

On New Year's Day in college athletics, we recount all the changes since Texas and OU joined the SEC

Two dozen schools changed conferences because Texas and OU left the Big 12.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
OU

Ohio tabs new passing game coordinator

Brian Smith brings considerable FBS experience to the Bobcats' offense

By John Brice4 hours ago
Pac 12

Pac-12 expresses surprise, disappointment at UCLA, USC departure

The conference realistically can't replace UCLA and USC, but it will attempt to reboot and move on.

By Zach Barnett17 hours ago
USC Ohio State

23 thoughts on USC and UCLA to the Big Ten

Attempting to think our way through a California earthquake that leaves the Pac-12 in ruins and changes just about everything for just about everyone.

By Zach Barnett22 hours ago
USC UCLA

USC, UCLA on the move to the Big Ten

The move is a crushing blow to the Pac-12 and further separates the Big Ten and SEC from the rest of college athletics.

By Zach BarnettJun 30, 2022
TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin converse against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Here's a detailed look at how Nick Saban delegates Alabama's film responsibilities

How Nick Saban delegates breaks down which staff member is watching what when breaking down film is nothing short of impressive.

By Doug SamuelsJun 30, 2022