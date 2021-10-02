October 2, 2021
Publish date:

Oregon turns offense over to Mastro with Moorhead out

The Ducks are battling PAC-12 rival Stanford, and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is out.
Author:

Before kickoff Saturday against PAC-12 rival Stanford, third-ranked Oregon has encountered some adversity.

The Ducks, already 4-0 with a win at then-No. 3 Ohio State last month, will be without offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead against the Cardinal, as Moorhead is missing the game to be evaluated for non-COVID related illness, per Oregon.

As a result of Moorhead's absence, Jim Mastro is handling the Ducks' offensive play-calling.

One of the pioneers of the 'Pistol' offense from his early-2000s time at Nevada, Mastro is a veteran coach who can provide a steadying presence for Oregon in the absence of Moorhead.

Mastro's in his fourth season in the Ducks' program, is a veteran coach of more than 30 years at the collegiate level and owns Power 5 experience at UCLA and Washington State, in addition to his current run with Mario Cristobal at Oregon.

