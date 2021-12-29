Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Oregon to hire Group of 5 position coach to off-field staff

Hawai'i offensive line coach A'Lique Terry is returning to Oregon in an off-the-field capacity.
Author:

Dan Lanning is not being bashful in filling out his first staff as a head coach. Bringing in guys like Tosh Lupoi and Adrian Klemm from the NFL was our first clue, but here's another: Sources tell FootballScoop on Wednesday that a Group of 5 position coach will join Lanning's off-the-field staff.

The coach in question here is A'Lique Terry, Hawai'i's offensive line coach.

The 2021 season represented Terry's first as an FBS position coach. A 2018 graduate of Wake Forest, he immediately joined his alma mater's staff before spending two seasons as an offensive GA at Oregon. 

Terry left after 2020 to coach the Rainbow Warriors' offensive line, but is now set to return to Eugene. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Gary Goff

An update on Gary Goff's staff at McNeese State

Gary Goff is planning on bringing a host of D-II coaches with him to McNeese State, sources tell FootballScoop

24 minutes ago
John Madden

John Madden, 1936-2021

Arguably the most influential figure in NFL history, John Madden passed away on Tuesday morning.

13 hours ago
McNeese

Sources: McNeese hires defensive coordinator from FBS ranks

Tony Pecoraro will take over McNeese's defense after one season on the South Alabama staff.

15 hours ago
Holiday Bowl

UCLA pulled out of the Holiday Bowl hours before kickoff and NC State isn't happy about it

The Wolfpack were unaware UCLA was having virus issues until the game was canceled, less than five hours before kickoff.

15 hours ago
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars widen net for Urban Meyer's replacement

The Jaguars have reportedly requested interviews with both coordinators from the Buccaneers and the Cowboys.

17 hours ago
Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops says he'd be okay with a tequila bath if Oklahoma wins the Alamo Bowl

The Hall of Famer continues living his best life as OU's substitute head coach.

19 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders wants to know why he's good enough to recruit to Florida State but not against his alma mater

Coach Prime continues to direct the narrative as he shines a spotlight on his Jackson State program and elevates all HBCUs

19 hours ago
Florida HS Title

A coalition fighting for higher coaching pay has popped up for Florida coaches

A grassroots social media movement to address the pay for Florida high school coaches has begun to combat losing top coaching talent to neighboring states.

20 hours ago