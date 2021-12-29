Sources: Oregon to hire Group of 5 position coach to off-field staff

Hawai'i offensive line coach A'Lique Terry is returning to Oregon in an off-the-field capacity.

Dan Lanning is not being bashful in filling out his first staff as a head coach. Bringing in guys like Tosh Lupoi and Adrian Klemm from the NFL was our first clue, but here's another: Sources tell FootballScoop on Wednesday that a Group of 5 position coach will join Lanning's off-the-field staff.

The coach in question here is A'Lique Terry, Hawai'i's offensive line coach.

The 2021 season represented Terry's first as an FBS position coach. A 2018 graduate of Wake Forest, he immediately joined his alma mater's staff before spending two seasons as an offensive GA at Oregon.

Terry left after 2020 to coach the Rainbow Warriors' offensive line, but is now set to return to Eugene.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.