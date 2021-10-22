October 22, 2021
Publish date:

Oregon unveils plans for new indoor facility

The 170,000-square foot facility, to open in 2024, will be everything you'd expect from a brand-spanking-new Oregon indoor.
Author:

Oregon rose to the top of college football by being on the cutting edge of the sport in basically everything -- scheme, uniforms, facilities. And as the cutting edge keeps moving forward, so does Oregon.

The university this week unveiled plans for a brand new, football-only indoor facility, to be opened in 2024.

“Our world-class labs, classrooms, residence halls, and athletic facilities fuel an undeniable passion and inspire excellence in students, faculty, staff and alumni,” said Michael H. Schill, UO president and professor of law in the school's release. “This new facility will ensure that our student-athletes can continue to push themselves without limits and compete on a global scale.”

The 170,000-square foot facility will offer 130,000 square feet of practice space and a 40,000-square foot "connector" to the Hatfield Dowlin Complex, Oregon's football building.

Oregon will keep its existing indoor facility, the Moshofsky Center, and open it up to sports other than football. 

“The core of our mission here at Oregon is to provide an exceptional student-athlete experience and the best possible opportunity to maximize their potential,” Mullens said. “This new facility enhances support for UO student-athletes by combining innovation and functionality in the best possible way while also increasing access to indoor training opportunities for all of our Duck student-athletes.”

Renderings show the new facility will sit just to the west of Autzen Stadium. It also features the same modern architecture you'd expect from Oregon. From the release:

Current plans call for an exterior shell made from Northwest timber, in a curved form inspired by the Oregon “O.” The center of the roof would be paneled with tinted polymer panels supported by a steel cable system, which allows natural light to reach the field without glare while insulating against heat.

When needed, a ventilation system would help mitigate air quality from wildfires. Much of the year, however, the building would use natural ventilation and daylight, minimizing energy use.

The goal for is for the facility to be powered by renewable energy generated on site. 

Screen Shot 2021-10-22 at 9.17.16 AM
Screen Shot 2021-10-22 at 9.17.07 AM
Screen Shot 2021-10-22 at 9.17.00 AM
Screen Shot 2021-10-22 at 9.16.54 AM
Screen Shot 2021-10-22 at 9.16.34 AM

