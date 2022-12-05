Oregon reportedly expected to hire UTSA's Will Stein as new offensive coordinator

With Kenny Dillingham calling the shots, the Oregon offense ranked 4th nationally in total offense.

With Dillingham now at Arizona State as the head coach, the Ducks went looking for an offensive coordinator who can pile up yards and points like they did this past fall.

Matt Zenitz tweets this afternoon that the Ducks are expected to hire another offensive coordinator of a top 10 offense in UTSA's Will Stein.

Stein, a co-offensive coordinator on Jeff Traylor's staff the past two seasons, worked with the quarterbacks this past fall and worked with the receivers the prior two seasons.

The Roadrunners offense ranked 9th nationally in total offense this past fall.

The hire marks a rapid rise for Stein, who before joining the UTSA staff spent two seasons as the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Lake Travis HS (Austin, TX).

More to come.