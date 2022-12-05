Skip to main content

Oregon reportedly expected to hire UTSA's Will Stein as new offensive coordinator

With Kenny Dillingham calling the shots, the Oregon offense ranked 4th nationally in total offense.

With Dillingham now at Arizona State as the head coach, the Ducks went looking for an offensive coordinator who can pile up yards and points like they did this past fall.

Matt Zenitz tweets this afternoon that the Ducks are expected to hire another offensive coordinator of a top 10 offense in UTSA's Will Stein.

Stein, a co-offensive coordinator on Jeff Traylor's staff the past two seasons, worked with the quarterbacks this past fall and worked with the receivers the prior two seasons.

The Roadrunners offense ranked 9th nationally in total offense this past fall.

The hire marks a rapid rise for Stein, who before joining the UTSA staff spent two seasons as the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Lake Travis HS (Austin, TX).

More to come.

Tags
terms:
Will SteinUTSAOregon

You May Like

North Texas

A look at the North Texas opening

By Zach Barnett
Ian Scott CMU

Central Michigan loses coach to NFL opportunity

Ian Scott is leaving Mount Pleasant to join the Panthers staff.

By Doug Samuels
uab

An update on Trent Dilfer's UAB staff

Sources share that Trent Dilfer is bringing in some rising SEC and Big Ten staffers for his UAB staff.

By Doug Samuels
Iowa State

Iowa State fills offensive coordinator role from within

Matt Campbell also announced another change to his offensive staff room on Monday.

By Zach Barnett
Jeff Brohm

Jeff Brohm sidesteps question about Louisville opening

Brohm turned down his hometown alma mater once before. Will he do so again?

By Zach Barnett
Credit: Arkansas athletics

Sources: Arkansas, Sam Pittman targeting ACC strength coach for Razorbacks program

Pittman is working to reunite with former Georgia colleague Ben Sowders

By John Brice
Scott Satterfield

Sources: Cincinnati to hire Scott Satterfield

By Doug Samuels
prime colorado

Deion Sanders bringing baggage to Colorado

Coach Prime touts what -- or who -- is following him to Boulder

By John Brice