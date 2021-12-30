Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Oregon reportedly targeting a Big Ten coordinator to join staff

Dan Lanning is targeting a Big Ten coordinator he's previously worked with for a spot on his Oregon staff.
So far, Dan Lanning has been targeting some of college football's top-notch recruiters to join his staff in Eugene.

Now, Lanning is reportedly targeting a Big Ten coordinator to join his staff.

Bruce Feldman shared this morning that Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig is the latest target to join the Ducks staff.

Adam Rittenberg adds that the hire of Lorig is likely.

In addition to his special teams duties, Lorig worked with Penn State's outside linebackers in 2020 and added nickels to his responsibilities this past fall.

Lanning and Lorig previously coached together at Memphis. Lanning spent two seasons with the Tigers before joining Kirby Smart's UGA staff while Lorig spent three seasons on staff there before joining James Franklin's Penn State staff.

A veteran college assistant, Lorig has been a defensive coordinator at the FCS level at Central Washington and Idaho State and has prior Pac-12 experience from his time as the the special teams coordinator at Arizona State for a few seasons.

With a staff of Kenny Dillingham (OC / QBs), Adrian Klemm (OL), Demetrice Martin (DBs), and Tony Tuioti already in place, and a few others like Tosh Lupoi expected to join once the NFL season is over, Lanning is building an impressive staff for a first-time head coach.

At Penn State, James Franklin could be looking to replace his second coordinator following the departure of defensive coordinator Brent Pry to become the head coach at Virginia Tech.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Oregondan lanningPenn Statejoe lorig

