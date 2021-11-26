Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Oregon State has extended the contract of Jonathan Smith

After a breakout 7-win season, Oregon State has extended Jonathan Smith's deal
After a 5-win improvement from their 2020 record heading into the final week of the regular season, Oregon State has inked Jonathan Smith to an extension.

The school announced a six-year contract for Smith that will take him through the 2027 season. Financial details have not yet been shared.

The extension also comes with a commitment to add to the salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff with a major $153 million improvement coming to Reser Stadium soon

Smith entered the season as the lowest paid Power 5 head coach at about $2.5 million. That's ab ou to change.

Perennially finishing in the bottom part of the Pac-12 North prior to his arrival, Smith has the team knocking on the door for the divisional title and heading to a bowl game for the first time in nearly a decade.

The extension comes after Smith's name was among the candidates mentioned for the opening at Washington following the dismissal of Jimmy Lake. Smith served as the Huskies offensive coordinator from 2014-17.

After winning nine games combined in his first three seasons, Smith has the Beavers at 7-4 and including a 6-0 mark at home this season. Overall he is 16-26 rebuilding his alma mater.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

