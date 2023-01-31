Otterbein tabs former MAC coordinator as new head coach

The head coaching job has been open at Otterbein (D-III - OH) since Tim Doup stepped down back in November of last year after an 11-year run leading the program.

Today, about 10 weeks later, Otterbein announced their new head coach who brings with him experience in major college football as equally as important experience within the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Citing his "vision, passion, and enthusiasm" and ability to ignite the program, Otterbein announced that Tommy Zagorski was chosen as the new leader of the program.

At just 38, Zagorski brings an impressive resume taking over the Westerville based program.

He rose from the ranks of graduate assistant to offensive coordinator during eight seasons at OAC fellow member John Carroll (D-III - OH), calling plays under Tom Arth where they went a combined 20-4 in his final two seasons with the program.

Zagorski left to join the major college ranks at Tennessee as an offensive quality control coach and then moved on to Eastern Kentucky as offensive coordinator for a few seasons.

He reunited with Arth at Akron as offensive line coach initially in 2018 before taking over as offensive coordinator.

This past season, he took over at Gilmour Academy, where he led the program to an impressive 9-2 season before they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

A program with a proud history, Zagorski takes over the Cardinals coming off a two-win campaign in 2022. Within their league - widely regarded among the top two toughest in D-III football - they faced three opponents ranked in the Division III top 25 (Heidelberg, Mount Union and John Carroll).

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.