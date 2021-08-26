August 26, 2021

Pac-12 announces expansion decision

The jury did not need much time to deliberate on its next course of action.
The Pac-12 announced Thursday it will not expand for the foreseeable future.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff said during Tuesday's Alliance press conference his league would come to a decision by the end of this week, and the jury didn't need much time to deliberate. 

"The decision was made following extensive internal discussion and analysis, and is based on the current competitive strength and cohesiveness of our 12 universities," the conference said. 

The move is a crushing -- yet unsurprising -- blow to the remaining Big 12 members, particularly the southwestern quadrant of Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU and Baylor.

