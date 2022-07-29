Pac-12 commissioner takes off the gloves with comments directed at Big 12

The gloves are off in conference realignment when it comes to the new commissioners in the Pac-12 and Big 12.

The Big 12 and Pac-12 have found themselves in similar precarious positions over the past 12 months.

Both are breaking in new commissioners while also reeling after losing prominent blue blood members of their respective leagues. The Big 12 has Texas and Oklahoma heading to the SEC, while the Big Ten swooped in the dark of night to pry USC and UCLA away from the Pac-12.

Earlier this month, at the yearly media day event, newly minted Big 12 commish Brett Yormark declared the league is "open for business," noting that while they may not be ready to pull the trigger right now to add new conference members, they are exploring all options as conference realignment continues to shake out.

Today, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff took a direct shot at that "open for business" comment as speculation has swirled about Big 12 programs like Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon and others as potential targets of Big 12 expansion.

"As for the Big 12 being open for business, I appreciate that. We haven't decided if we're going shopping there yet or not," Kliavkoff shared.

The gloves are officially off folks, as Kliavkoff shared some frustrations of his new job have been coming from "every corner of the Big 12."

"That remark is a reflection that I've been spending four weeks trying to defend against grenades that have been lobbed in from every corner of the Big 12 trying to destabilize our remaining conference."

"When you look at the relative media value between the conferences, I get why they're scared," he went on to add.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.