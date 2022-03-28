Skip to main content

Pat Narduzzi signs contract extension at Pitt

Coming off their ACC title, Pat Narduzzi has inked a contract extension.

After leading the Panthers to the ACC title this past fall, Pat Narduzzi has inked a contract extension at Pitt.

The new deal aims to keep the coach on the Pitt sidelines through the 2030 season.

"Our ACC championship season was the result of a strong culture and foundation that has tirelessly built for Pitt football," Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke shared in the school's release this morning of the news. 

"That foundation has our program positioned for sustained success well into the future. Continuity of leadership, especially outstanding leadership like Coach Narduzzi and his staff have provided, has been integral to our program's rise. We know that we are poised for even more history-making moments in the years to come with Coach Narduzzi on our sideline."

Pitt finished the season 11-3 and ranked 13th in the country and 12th in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Heading into his eighth season leading the program, Narduzzi is 55-37 overall and is already the fourth-winningest head coach in school history. According to multiple outlets, Narduzzi was one of the highest paid coaches in the ACC and made $4.81 million during the 2020 season.

No financial figures of the new extension have been made available yet.

Before taking over at Pitt, Narduzzi was the architect of some of the top defenses in college football at Michigan State working under Mark Dantonio.

Heading into this fall, Narduzzi will have some new faces on staff after the key departures of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple (who left for the same role at Nebraska) and receivers coach Brennan Marion (who accepted the pass game coordinator / receivers job at Texas.

Narduzzi hired Boston College's Frank Cignetti Jr. as his new offensive coordinator and Rutgers receivers Tiquan Underwood was added as wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

