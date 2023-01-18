Skip to main content

Patriots to reportedly interview second college coordinator for offensive coordinator job

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien interviewing for the offensive coordinator opening in Foxborough has been widely expected for a while now.

However, O'Brien isn't the only college coordinator that Belichick apparently has the intent to interview, according to a report this afternoon.

Mike Reiss tweets that Oregon associate head coach / run game coordinator / offensive line coach Adrian Klemm will also interview for the job.

In a weird, yet interesting twist, Klemm was actually the first-ever draft pick of Bill Belichick's Patriots tenure. Klemm was drafted in the second round by the Patriots out of Hawaii with the 46th pick in 2000.

In addition to O'Brien and Klemm, the Patriots are also reportedly expected to interview Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell as well as in-house candidate Nick Caley, who works with the team's tight ends.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

