Paul Chryst, Wisconsin agreed to vastly reduced buyout of the fired coach's contract terms

Even in the end, Paul Chryst proved himself perhaps the ultimate Wisconsin Badger.

Fired Sunday after seven-plus seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Chryst accepted a vastly reduced buyout, with Wisconsin athletics director Chris McIntosh acknowledging the two sides negotiated a compromised sum.

Though McIntosh did not initially reveal the remaining amount of money that Chryst would ultimately be paid not to coach his alma mater, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has uncovered the reduced amount.

Per the J-S, Chryst agreed to a reduced buyout amount of $11 million – approximately 55% of the $21 million that Chryst had remaining on his multiyear pact that had been revamped after the 2019 season.

Chryst is due the full sum by early February 2023 and also does not have any mitigation, sources said, toward future employment with his settlement.

Chryst’s buyout amount, coupled with those that will be paid to the fired coaches at Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Colorado and Nebraska, brings the dead-money cost to these schools up to a combined more than $55 million, led by Nebraska’s $15 million owed to the fired Scott Frost.