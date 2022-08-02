Penn State adds former NFL assistant and college offensive coordinator to staff

James Franklin is beefing up his support staff with the addition of Charlie Frye.

James Franklin has added some impressive experience to his off-field staff.

Charlie Frye, who served as the quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins last season, has joined the Nittany Lions support staff.

He is officially listed with the title of offensive analyst and analytics coordinator.

Before leaving for a one-year stint with the Dolphins before Brian Flores was let go, Frye was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Michigan for the 2019-20 seasons.

Of course, before joining the coaching ranks, Frye set all kinds of records as a quarterback at Akron(54 records to be exact) before going on to be a 3rd Round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft to the Browns. He would go on to play for the Seahawks and Raiders before hanging up his cleats following the 2009 season and joining the coaching ranks as the offensive coordinator at Jones HS (FL) and then Wekiva HS (FL).

Frye does have some familiarity with at least one member of Franklin's staff already. Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and Frye previously worked together on staff at Florida when Frye served as the Gators director of player development in 2016-17.

