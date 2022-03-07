Skip to main content

Sources: Penn State, James Franklin adding former CFL scout, Chicago Bears intern to staff

Rashad Rich is expected to fill a key role in the Nittany Lions' recruiting operations

Like many programs across college football, Penn State is preparing to beef up its recruiting department and add emphasis on the NCAA’s Transfer Portal.

With those elements in mind, sources tell FootballScoop that James Franklin is adding Rashad Rich to the Nittany Lions’ football program as assistant recruiting coordinator. It’s expected that Rich will serve a key capacity for Penn State in working directly with high school coaches as well as closely monitoring the Portal for potential additions to the Nittany Lions’ roster.

Rich, who a brief professional football playing career and spent the past five years in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as a regional scout, also is a former participant in the NFL’s Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship with the Chicago Bears.

A former Bacone College standout who has also coached at the prep level with Washington, D.C.,-area programs Bishop McNamara and Bishop O’Connell, also spent time as the director of football performance at D.C.-area facility Perfect Performance.

During Rich’s time with the Bears as part of the Nunn-Wooten Fellowship during the 2021 season, Rich worked directly with Chicago’s director of player personnel, as well as the franchise’s scouting director.

