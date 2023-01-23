Skip to main content

Penn State hires Marques Hagans as new receivers coach

Virginia receivers coach Marques Hagans played quarterback for the Cavaliers and has been on staff mentoring the wide receivers for his alma mater since 2013.

Now he's reportedly on the move for the Big Ten.

Multiple outlets are reporting this morning that Hagans will be the new receivers coach at Penn State.

Matt Zenitz was the first to share the news, and a few outlets have followed to confirm the news.

After graduating from UVA, Hagans played five years in the league and since taking over the receivers in 2013, has coached 9 of the top 15 WRs in career receptions for the Cavaliers.

He initially joined the staff as a graduate assistant in 2011 and was promoted to receivers coach just two seasons later.

James Franklin worked quickly to bring Hagans on board, as he replaces Taylor Stubblefield who was relieved of his duties just over a week ago.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update >> The school has formally announced the hire.

