Skip to main content

Peru State pulls head coach from nearby FCS school

South Dakota assistant head coach Phil Ockinga has taken the head coaching job at the NAIA school.

Peru State has named Phil Ockinga its head coach, the program announced Thursday. He begins work with the Bobcats immediately.

Ockinga joins the program from South Dakota, where he wore an array of hats over the past five seasons, coaching running backs, wide receivers and special teams. He also served as assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Ockinga's five seasons with South Dakota saw the Coyotes' first and second FCS playoff berths, including in 2021. 

"I am delighted that Coach Ockinga is coming to Peru State to lead the Bobcats," said PSU president Dr. Michael R. Evans. "Coach Ockinga brings impressive experience in recruiting, retention, program development, and sideline coaching, and he is absolutely the right person to help the team continue its excellent trajectory."

Peru State is an NAIA school in Peru, Neb. The Bobcats compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. 

Peru State went 7-4 under second-year head coach Casey Creehan in 2021. He left a month ago today to become a special teams coach and offensive assistant for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL.

"Me and my family are extremely honored to be apart of the Peru State College family," said Ockinga. "What stuck out to me throughout the interview process was the people and the direction of the football program and the college."

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Lamar

Report: Lamar leaving WAC to re-join Southland

You... you can do that?

By Zach Barnett5 hours ago
Utah helmet

Utah to honor two fallen players with special helmets in 2022

The program will honor the memory of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe during at least one game this season.

By Zach Barnett6 hours ago
Mike Mularkey

Former Titans head coach Mike Mularkey says team skirted Rooney Rule in hiring him

If Mike Mularkey's version of events are correct, then the ongoing Brian Flores lawsuit has its smoking gun.

By Zach Barnett9 hours ago
Brian Flores

Ex-NFL head coach Steve Wilks, veteran assistant Ray Horton join Flores in racial discrimination fight against NFL hiring practices

Horton said his head coaching interview with the Tennessee Titans "was a sham"

By John Brice9 hours ago
Mike Leach Miss State

Mike Leach is bringing his football and warfare class to Mississippi State

To unlock Mike Leach's football philosophy, one must first understand the history of insurgent warfare.

By Zach Barnett12 hours ago
joe kennedy

High school coach fired for post-game prayers poised for U.S. Supreme Court case

Joe Kennedy is suing his former Washington state school district

By John BriceApr 6, 2022
FU

Furman, Clay Hendrix hiring former James Madison assistant Drew Dudzik

Dudzik is taking over the Paladins' wide receivers corps

By John BriceApr 6, 2022
Jacob Pardonnet

Three years out of college, Jacob Pardonnet takes over his alma mater's defense

In 2016, Pardonnet was part of the group that hired Peter Stuursma as Hope College's head coach. Now Pardonnet will run Stuursma's defense.

By Zach BarnettApr 6, 2022