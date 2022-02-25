Sources: Wisconsin-Oshkosh on verge of hiring Whitewater OC Peter Jennings

Peter Jennings, who’s consistently generated some of the top-scoring offenses at each of the stops along his collegiate coaching career, is poised for a break-through opportunity as a head coach.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Jennings, who just completed his fourth season as offensive coordinator at perennial NCAA Division III powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater, has agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Per sources, the move is expected to be finalized within the next week. Jennings is in line to replace Pat Cerroni, who retired from Wisconsin-Oshkosh following the 2021 season – Cerroni’s 15th season atop the helm of the Titans’ program. Cerroni five times led the Titans into the NCAA postseason and advanced his team to the 2016 NCAA D-III title game, where it finished as runner-up.

Jennings, prior to the past four seasons running the Warhawks’ offense, was the play-caller at prestigious Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee; his offenses there averaged nearly 470 yards per game and 32 points per contest.

An Illinois College graduate with a masters from Walden University, Jennings also has previous stops at both Iowa Wesleyan College and Carroll.

