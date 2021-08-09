Peyton Manning uses his Hall of Fame speech to set the stage for his next chapter

A member of football's first family, Manning challenged his fellow Hall of Famers to join him in evangelizing the game: "The future of this game is ours to shape."

Peyton Manning came prepared, because of course he did. He may have been born to play the position, but those 71,940 passing yards and 539 touchdowns weren't just the product of natural talent, but of a relentless compulsion to never walk into a new situation without a plan.

And so it was for the final act of Manning's playing career. Every word of his 11-plus minute speech was scripted. After opening with a joke about old friend and nemesis Ray Lewis, Manning launched into a story about a dream he had, where he and the other Hall of Fame busts came to life each night. In his imagination, Manning audibles out of Bill Cowher's run play, fakes a handoff to Barry Sanders and throws a bullet to Michael Irvin. "Yesterday it was just a dream, but tonight it's reality," he said.



Intentional or not, sharing that dream served as an effective pivot point for Manning's next chapter. As his football career was laid to rest Sunday night, his visage cast off to an eternity of scrimmages against the ghosts of the other greats, the rest of his life continues.

The 45-year-old told us all how he intends to spend the second half of his life and challenged his fellow Hall of Famers to do the same.

"We have inherited the history of this sport, even helped create it, but our responsibility cannot stop there. If we simply relive history and don't ignite the future of the sport, then we're not doing football justice," he said.

"I don't know about you, but I'm not done with this game. I never will be. I'm committed to ensuring its future, and I hope you will join me in that commitment. As members of this honored class, we have a responsibility to make our game stronger, from the corner playground to the most celebrated stadiums. When we leave this stage tonight it is no longer about us, it is about cultivating the game that has given so much to us. It's about nurturing football to live another day, another year, decade, and another generation. It's about guaranteeing that kids everywhere can grow, learn, bond and have fun with every flag pulled, every tackle made, every pass thrown, every run, block, sack, and touchdown scored.

Football is the family business in the Manning household, and Peyton isn't leaving now that his shoulders now carry a gold jacket instead of pads.

Archie has arguably been football's greatest ambassador since his 1984 retirement. Beyond raising two eventual Hall of Famers, he's worked in media, founded the Manning Passing Academy to train the next generation of quarterbacks, and since 2007 has served as the chairman of the National Football Foundation.

Eli will enter the Hall of Fame in 2025, nephew Arch leads the third generation as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023, and Peyton has settled into his second act. He coaches his 10-year-old son Marshall's flag team and works as a part-time traveling ambassador/storyteller as host of ESPN+'s "Peyton's Places."

There'll be more than that in the years to come. There has to be. Peyton told us himself on Sunday.

"The future of this game is ours to shape. We just need to take tomorrow on our shoulders as readily as we donned our pads before each game," he said. "Remember, a legacy is only worthwhile when there is a future to fuel."