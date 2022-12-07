Skip to main content

Phil Longo to be Luke Fickell's offensive coordinator at Wisconsin

The Wisconsin offense has looked a certain way for a number of years dating back before both Bret Bielema and Paul Chryst.

That's about to change.

Multiple reports this evening share that North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo is expected to join Luke Fickell's staff in Madison. Sources tell FootballScoop the move is in the works. 

Longo, a Broyles Award semifinalist this past season, has done an impressive job with the Tar Heels offense the last several seasons, and has fielded a top 25 scoring offense each of the last three seasons.

Regarded as one of the top offensive minds in college football, this will be Longo's first job in Big Ten country, and has previously coordinated record-setting offenses in the ACC (UNC), SEC (Ole Miss) and at the FCS level (Sam Houston State).

Bruce Feldman adds that Tar Heels offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. is also expected to follow him to Wisconsin. He and Longo also worked together at Ole Miss.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

