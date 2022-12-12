Auburn targeting former FBS head coach as offensive coordinator

Auburn is targeting former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as its offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Sunday. 247Sports first reported the news.

Nothing is official at this time but the two sides are working to complete a deal, sources said.

Montgomery spent the past eight seasons leading the Golden Hurricane but prior to that, he was best known as the foremost expert on the Art Briles style of offense outside of Art and Kendal. He first worked for Briles at Stephenville High School in 1996, then followed him to Houston and Baylor. Baylor led the nation in yards and points in 2014, Montgomery's final year at Baylor before taking the Tulsa job.

The Briles Veer-and-Shoot, best known for putting its wide receivers uncommonly wide to make room for a downhill running game and a vertical passing attack, is currently proliferating throughout the SEC. Tennessee led the conference in yards, yards per play and points with its spin on the scheme this season, Ole Miss won 10 games and reached the Sugar Bowl with it last season, and Arkansas has employed the scheme for the past three seasons under Kendal Briles.

Freeze's offense led the SEC in yards per play (7.07) in 2015, a year that saw the Rebels win their first Sugar Bowl in decades. This season, Auburn's 5.7 yards per play placed 10th in the SEC.

