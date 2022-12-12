Skip to main content

Auburn targeting former FBS head coach as offensive coordinator

Philip Montgomery is in talks to lead Hugh Freeze's offense on the Plains.

Auburn is targeting former Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery as its offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Sunday. 247Sports first reported the news.

Nothing is official at this time but the two sides are working to complete a deal, sources said. 

Montgomery spent the past eight seasons leading the Golden Hurricane but prior to that, he was best known as the foremost expert on the Art Briles style of offense outside of Art and Kendal. He first worked for Briles at Stephenville High School in 1996, then followed him to Houston and Baylor. Baylor led the nation in yards and points in 2014, Montgomery's final year at Baylor before taking the Tulsa job.

The Briles Veer-and-Shoot, best known for putting its wide receivers uncommonly wide to make room for a downhill running game and a vertical passing attack, is currently proliferating throughout the SEC. Tennessee led the conference in yards, yards per play and points with its spin on the scheme this season, Ole Miss won 10 games and reached the Sugar Bowl with it last season, and Arkansas has employed the scheme for the past three seasons under Kendal Briles. 

Freeze's offense led the SEC in yards per play (7.07) in 2015, a year that saw the Rebels win their first Sugar Bowl in decades. This season, Auburn's 5.7 yards per play placed 10th in the SEC.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Ron Roberts

Ron Roberts reportedly will be new defensive coordinator at Auburn

Ron Roberts expected to land on Hugh Freeze's staff.

By Doug Samuels
jared powers

Coaches mourn passing of well-liked JuCo head coach Jared Powers

Powers died unexpectedly Saturday

By John Brice
Mike Leach Miss State

Mike Leach hospitalized

Mississippi State shares that Mike Leach was taken to the hospital earlier today.

By Doug Samuels
luke roth

Sources: Dearmon, North Alabama snagging Big 12 analyst for key coordinator role

Luke Roth is leaving Kansas football to take over in key areas for FCS North Alabama

By John Brice
shinnick

Sources: Towson Tigers set to name fast-rising coaching star as next head coach

Pete Shinnick's won multiple national awards, now charged with turning Tigers around

By John Brice
Screen Shot 2022-12-11 at 2.04.05 PM

Video: Heated high school head coach calls out CIF after state title game

After losing in the state title game, a California high school coach took aim at the CIF

By Doug Samuels
Navy

Navy and Ken Niumatalolo part ways

Ken Niumatalolo will not return to lead the program in 2023.

By Doug Samuels
Taylor Sac State

Stanford to hire Troy Taylor

By Doug Samuels