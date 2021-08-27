August 27, 2021

Philip Rivers shares why there's nothing like high school football

After winning his debut game as a head high school football, just a year removed from an accomplished NFL career as a quarterback, Philip Rivers shares why there's simply nothing like high school football.
Author:
Publish date:

At this time last year, Philip Rivers was calling audibles and slinging the ball around for one final season in the NFL with the Colts after nine Pro Bowl appearances and record setting career as the quarterback for the Chargers from 2004-19.

During that final season in Indianapolis, Rivers accepted the opportunity to be the head coach at St. Michael's Catholic (AL) as soon as he decided to hang up his cleats. When he retired following the 2020 season, Rivers stepped into his role as a head high school football coach. Rivers, like most of us, had some of his favorite memories of football from his time as a high school athlete.

Last night, Rivers made his much-anticipated head coaching debut and won in a 49-0 rout of McIntosh HS (AL) and afterwards had some great thoughts to share about how there's nothing out there like high school football.

“After playing 50 something college games and 250 something NFL games...those Thursday and Friday nights in high school, being around it at Decatur High growing up and playing, they are some of my favorite memories. They are in the top 10. I can think of a handful right now. It’s awesome."

"I’m trying to remind these kids of that because most of them aren’t going to play beyond high school football. We have a handful that can play at the next level and want to, and I want them to want to. But I also want them to appreciate experiences like this. You won a football game. Be excited. It’s awesome, and I’m enjoying the heck out of it.”

Rivers expanded on those feelings in a piece by AL.com, where he shared how moved he was by looking around and having his family there.

“I’m looking over and Dad is standing on the track. Mom is in the stands. My boys are spotting the ball. My brother is here coaching. I have nephews and daughters and nieces running around. It was that kind of night, just thinking ‘Wow, what has happened in 25 years.’ Then it was really all about the boys. I told them I was excited to watch them play, and I really was. They had a different approach than they did last week because they knew it would count.”

See Rivers rave about high school football after that first win leading a team in the clip.

You May Like

polian

Notre Dame's Brian Polian has unlocked recipe for special teams buy-in

The Fighting Irish's special teams coordinator has a deep unit that could be a game-changer this fall for Notre Dame, and Polian shares his methods here.

Valley City State

College football is BACK! All the Week 0 games going down this weekend

The game of college football never left us throughout the frazzled and fraught 2020-21 season. But the sport of college football makes its triumphant return this weekend.

OSU Boise

It's time for the Big 12 to be the Big 12

Now that we know it won't be raided by the Pac-12, the Big 12's path to survival is through aggressive expansion.

(Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Pac-12 announces expansion decision

The jury did not need much time to deliberate on its next course of action.

Brian Kelly

Notre Dame's Kelly touts Freeman, tackles race in NBC Sports special

A comment during an unrelated interview shows just how much Kelly thinks of his new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

Andre Carter

LSU's D-line coach puts the pads on during practice

Eight years removed from his NFL retirement, Andre Carter's still got it.

caskey

Sources: LSU loses offensive aide to Urban Meyer, Jaguars

LSU is dealing with the departure of an offensive analyst just three months after joining Ed Orgeron's Tigers' staff.

Scott Frost

On the Line: Illinois opener could be a turning point for Scott Frost and Nebraska

Saturday's game is a must-win for Frost, not because what he gains with a victory, but what he avoids with a loss.