September 19, 2021
After Pitt loss, Narduzzi says 'MAC officials ... called things I've never seen'

Panthers give up more than 500 yards, 44 points and blow chance to go 3-0.
Pat Narduzzi pointed a finger Saturday at both himself and the Pittsburgh coaching staff.

But in the wake of his Panther's stunning, 44-41 loss at home to Mid-American Conference resident Western Michigan, a game in which the Broncos tallied more than 500 yards' offense and possessed the ball more than 40 minutes, Narduzzi couldn't resist taking a swipe at the officials.

Narduzzi questioned why a flag had been thrown for an apparent late-hit on Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett, only to see the flag waved off. Narduzzi also received an 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

“It was about a communication error where they didn't communicate,” Narduzzi said postgame. “That was so long ago (earlier in the game), I don't know, I'll have to go back and watch the tape.

“Stupid on my part, but MAC officials … I don't know. I've never seen some of the things they called out there, but we've got to go make plays. Quarterback got hit, they threw a flag. Picked it up. Same thing happened last week. I don't get it. And there's no communication.”

Pitt was whistled for eight penalties for 82 yards; the Broncos were flagged 11 times for 117 yards.

Western Michigan led in every quarter of the game, and though the contest was tied at 34 entering the fourth quarter, the Broncos – who played without five defensive starters – scored 10 unanswered points to seize command and withstood Pitt's late rally.

“It starts with the coaches,” Narduzzi said. “We've got to do a better job. We got outcoached today.”

