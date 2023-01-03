Pat Narduzzi releases statement on former Panther Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital following his collapse on the field in the first quarter of Monday night's Bills-Bengals game.

The Bills released a statement early Tuesday morning confirming he suffered cardiac arrest, and that he remains sedated in critical condition.

Medical personnel performed CPR and other medical maneuvers on Hamlin for nearly half an hour before removing him from the field. During and since that time, the entire football world has had nothing to do but two things: 1) to confront the humanity of the young men who play this violent game, and 2) to celebrate Damar Hamlin.

The second-year safety joined the Bills as a sixth-round pick, and was elevated to the starting lineup early in the season. Fans donated more than $4.5 million to Hamlin's charity, which purchases toys for needy children.

On Tuesday, Hamlin's college coach, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi, released this statement.

"Damar Hamlin is far more than just a football player, he's a loving son, brother and friend. Damar is a hero to thousands of Pittsburgh kids," Narduzzi said.

"Damar, we love you. We are praying for you. Pittsburgh's always had your back. And now it's obvious the entire country has your back, too."

Hamlin spent five seasons in the Pitt program as a product of Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School. He was a three-year starter and a Second Team All-ACC selection in 2020.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also expressed well wishes to Hamlin on Tuesday.

“I’ll say this about Damar Hamlin: It’s a really personal thing to me, being a Pittsburgher and that young man being a Pittsburgher, I’ve known that guy probably since he was about 12,” Tomlin said. “I’ve just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what he is right now, which is playing in the NFL. To watch him make personal decisions, and make that a realization, it’s just an honor to get to know young people like that.

“I’ve had an opportunity to express that to him whenever I see him. We’ve played Buffalo each of the last two seasons and he and I had a moment because it’s just cool to not only appreciate these guys in terms of where they are now but to know them since they were younger people and to watch their maturation, their development, to watch them earn what they’ve been chasing, it’s really a cool thing, and he’s an example of that. I’ve got a lot of love for that young man. I’ve lifted him and that organization up in prayer. I’ve reached out to Sean McDermott to lend whatever assistance I could. But I don’t have a lot to add other than that. I just respect the fact that you guys appreciate how personal it is for me, not only for me, but for all of us.”

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Bills-Bengals game will not be made up this week, as the the entire football world sends its positive thoughts toward an unspecified Cincinnati hospital room.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.