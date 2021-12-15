Pitt working on an extension for Pat Narduzzi

Following an 11-2 season and top 15 ranking, it should be no surprise that Pitt is working on an extension for Pat Narduzzi.

After an 11-2 record so far along with an ACC title, Pitt is working on an extension for head coach Pat Narduzzi.

Athletic director Heather Lyke confirmed that they're working on Narduzzi's contract yesterday while formally accepting the invitation to their bowl game.

“Pat and I will work on his arrangement and deal, and we are and we have. When we’re ready and able to share that, we absolutely will."

Narduzzi has led Pitt to wins in 10 of their last 12 in-league games and is 53-36 overall at Pitt, including a 36-22 mark in ACC play.

Narduzzi previously got an extension following a 5-7 season in 2017 just after Lyke accepted the athletic director job and awarded him with a 7-year deal taking him through the 2024 season.

The timing of that extension left many scratching their heads, as it came on the heels of a disappointing 5-win season after back-to-back 8-win finishes to start off the Narduzzi era at Pitt.

However, Lyke is the one grinning now, as Pitt wont the Coastal division the fall after the initial contract extension, and that patience has really paid off with their success this season as they head to the Peach Bowl to play Michigan State - where Narduzzi won the Broyles Award in 2013 and spent eight seasons as the defensive coordinator.

Moving forward with news of the new deal, Narduzzi finds himself with a fresh opening at offensive coordinator after Mark Whipple left to become the offensive coordinator under Scott Frost at Nebraska.

