PJ Fleck inks new contract through 2029

PJ Fleck has signed a new contract that aims to keep him with the Gophers through 2029.

The contract amounts to a new seven-year deal. No financial terms have been disclosed.

Fleck recently wrapped up his sixth season at Minnesota, and holds a 43-27 record with the program.

Those 43 wins are good for fifth in school history, and his winning percentage is third best among the nearly dozen Gophers coaches that have been there at least 45 games.

Fleck shared the following statement in the school's release:

"This is all about cultural sustainability. We have talked about that from day one, and this new contract is a commitment to continuing to change our best academically, athletically, socially and spiritually. It is also a commitment to our elite staff and our tremendous fans. During the last six years, we have been able to do some amazing things at Minnesota, some of which have not been accomplished in more than 115 years. It is a tremendous honor to lead this football program, and our goal is to compete for championships every year. We are so grateful to the Board of Regents, President Joan Gabel, Mark Coyle and our staff for allowing us to do so. Heather and I and our family love living here and we are excited to continue on this journey with the entire state of Minnesota." 

Fleck and the Gophers put together an 8-4 season this fall, marking their third straight season of at least 8-wins.

