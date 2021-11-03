Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Publish date:

PJ Fleck inks new deal at Minnesota

The Gophers and PJ Fleck have agreed to a new 7-year deal at Minnesota that will keep him with the school through the 2028 season.
Author:

This afternoon Minnesota announced that they have inked fourth-year head coach PJ Fleck to a new contract.

The new 7-year deal will keep Fleck, who has led the team to a 6-2 mark this season, on the Minnesota sidelines through the 2028 season.

In the school's release, Fleck makes it clear that he feels Minnesota is "home" after some mid-season openings around college football had his name floating around again this year.

From the release:

"Our family loves it here and we are excited to continue this journey at the University of Minnesota. From day one, we talked about cultural sustainability and how important it is to building a successful football program and life program. Today is another step in that process, and this new contract is a commitment to our elite staff and the entire state of Minnesota. Heather and I are so thankful to our staff, , President Joan Gabel and the Board of Regents for trusting us to lead this program. Our goal is to recruit and coach at an elite level and to have our young people achieve academic, athletic, social and spiritual excellence. It's a tremendous honor to lead this program, and we will continue to work to build a culture that connects the entire state."

No financial terms were disclosed in the release, but we will share them as they become available.

Over his last 34 games, Fleck is an impressive 24-10 overall and has guided Minnesota to an 11-win season, two wins against top-10 teams, and has had the Gophers ranked as high as #7 in the AP Poll under his leadership.

Before coming to Minnesota, Fleck went 30-22 in a quick rebuild of the Western Michigan program that saw them go 1-11 in his first season before jumping to 8-5 each of the next two seasons and a 13-1 mark in his final year in Kalamazoo.

This season, Minnesota opened with a strong showing against Ohio State in a 45-31 loss, won a tight one over Miami (OH), and then lost a four-point game to Bowling Green. Since that loss they have responded with wins over Purdue, Nebraska, Maryland and Northwestern and have games remaining against Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin with only their game against the Hawkeyes against a currently ranked opponent.

See the full release, complete with comments from AD Mark Coyle, here.

Tags
terms:
PJ FleckMinnesota

You May Like

image001

Best and Worst Coaching Decisions and Execution (Week 8) - EdjVarsity

51 minutes ago
Ed Orgeron

Video: Ed Orgeron shares critical comments of LSU coordinators

After a 4-4 start, Ed Orgeron and the LSU staff dug into a self-scout on both sides of the ball, and it revealed some tendencies prompted Orgeron to be critical of his play callers with the media yesterday.

2 hours ago
Lane Kiffin OleMiss

Former SEC 'bad boys' Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin discuss their pasts, upcoming showdown

Hugh Freeze was doing big things at Ole Miss. Now Lane Kiffin is finding comparable success. And two coaches who once were reviled in the SEC face off this weekend

3 hours ago
CFP logo

College Football Playoff rankings stunner: Trio of unbeatens, including Cincinnati and Oklahoma, land well outside top-5

Georgia was No. 1 and defending champ Alabama No. 2. After that? Chaos.

16 hours ago
Manny Diaz

Report: Winning streak has Miami administration mulling keeping Manny Diaz, reinvesting in football

A 2-game winning streak could ultimately change the temperature on South Beach.

19 hours ago
TCU

TCU AD outlines what he's looking for in the new Head Frog

Frogs AD Jeremiah Donati's wish list has a specific type of candidate in bold and underlined at the top.

20 hours ago
Clay Helton USC

Inside Georgia Southern's bold move to hire former USC Trojans coach Clay Helton

Helton was fired this season by the Trojans, and the Eagles earlier fired Chad Lunsford

19 hours ago
Clay Helton

Clay Helton reportedly closing in on Georgia Southern job

Georgia Southern opens up the 2021-22 hiring cycle with the recently fired USC coach.

19 hours ago