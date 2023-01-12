PJ Fleck reportedly adding MAC coordinator to staff

PJ Fleck is reportedly adding a MAC coordinator as his new tight ends coach in Minnesota.

Andrew Sowder, who served as the offensive coordinator under Sean Lewis at Kent State, is expected to take the tight ends job with the Gophers, multiple outlets are reporting.

Pete Thamel was first to share the news.

Sowder, an AFCA 35 Under 35 selection, led an exciting offense at Kent State that was known for their uptempo play and affinity for stretching the field vertically.

In each of the last three seasons, Sowder led an offense that ranked among the top two in the MAC in total offense.

Before coming to Kent State, Sowder served as the offensive coordinator at San Jose State.

He previously coached wide receivers at Eastern Illinois (FCS) and Bowling Green and was a quality control coach at Texas assisting with the receivers before landing the San Jose State offensive coordinator post.

Sowder hit the market when Kent State decided to hire Minnesota assistant head coach / running backs coach Kenni Burns following the departure of head coach Sean Lewis to Colorado to become coach Prime's offensive play caller.

