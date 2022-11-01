Skip to main content

Podcast: Talking through candidates for the Auburn job

The FootballScoop staff discusses the most-discussed job on the 2022-23 market.

We all expected the Auburn job to open, and now it's open. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday, hours after hiring John Cohen as its next athletics director.

There is much to discuss for this opening, starting with Cohen. Auburn made an effort to inform the media that Cohen will have autonomy as its AD -- something his predecessors didn't enjoy -- but at the same time, this impending search centers around three figures. How does that work? What's Cohen's role here, and how much power does he really have?

That said, this search begins, and quite likely ends, with Deion Sanders, Hugh Freeze and Lane Kiffin.

Scott Roussel, John Brice and Zach Barnett discussed those three candidates, what could draw Auburn to them and what could push them away.

We also discussed who among the three Alabama and Georgia do not want Auburn to hire, and if Auburn's list should be in the same order.

Beyond Kiffin, Freeze and Sanders, we also discussed some B-list candidates and whether the search reaches them.

