Skip to main content

Podcast: Previewing the Week 4 college football schedule

This weekend gives us three ranked v. ranked games, plus the biggest home games in recent memory at SMU, Kansas, Oregon State, Texas Tech... and an Iowa-Rutgers battle for the ages.

Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff are back to preview the Week 4 college football slate. 

This weekend gives us three ranked v. ranked games, plus the biggest home games in recent memory at SMU, Kansas, Oregon State, Texas Tech... and an Iowa-Rutgers battle for the ages.

On the Line lays out the stakes for each game we discuss (and more), and our staff picks show how we see the weekend playing out.

If this isn't our most informative episode yet -- that's for the listener to decide -- it's certainly our most entertaining.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

You May Like

Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel utilized Allen Iverson highlights to send a message on route running

If you've ever seen a wide receiver use a crossover-type move on the field to shake up a defensive back, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel may be one of the reasons why.

By Doug Samuels
tennessee-florida

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 4

Once again, FootballScoop is the only site brave enough to pick the biggest college football games.

By Zach Barnett
Liberty

#ScholarshipAlert: Mullets and scholarships at Liberty

Before the room goes nuts, we get a picture of a team that really enjoys one another's company.

By Zach Barnett
College Football Playoff

Expanded Playoff triggering changes to college football schedule

Adding seven games to the end of the season is a logical launch point for a holistic re-evaluation of the entire 365-day calendar.

By Zach Barnett
LSU Helmet

Former LSU assistant coach hit with 3-year show-cause for NCAA recruiting violations

"Although the [committee] has encountered more egregious conduct in past cases, the violations in this case represent intentional misconduct that should be of concern to the membership," the NCAA said.

By Zach Barnett
im a man im 40

15 years ago today: "I'm a man! I'm 40!"

Fifteen years after The Rant, we reflect on one of the most influential games in college football history.

By Zach Barnett
Sonny Dykes

The biggest game on the college football schedule: On the Line

Sonny Dykes's return to SMU is a situation without much (any?) precedent in college football, plus the stakes in the biggest games of the college football weekend.

By Zach Barnett
Tommy Rees

Tommy Rees explains F-bomb-laden viral clip

NBC's cameras caught the Notre Dame offensive coordinator telling QB Drew Pyne to "do your f***ing job."

By Zach Barnett