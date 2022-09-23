Podcast: Previewing the Week 4 college football schedule

This weekend gives us three ranked v. ranked games, plus the biggest home games in recent memory at SMU, Kansas, Oregon State, Texas Tech... and an Iowa-Rutgers battle for the ages.

Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff are back to preview the Week 4 college football slate.

On the Line lays out the stakes for each game we discuss (and more), and our staff picks show how we see the weekend playing out.

If this isn't our most informative episode yet -- that's for the listener to decide -- it's certainly our most entertaining.

